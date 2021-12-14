Hellblade II Comparison Shows Improved Models, Animation, and Visuals - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Ninja Theory during The Game Awards 2021 last week released the first gameplay video for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

YouTube channel Cycu1 has now posted a video comparing the graphics to the original game showcasing the improved visuals between Unreal Engine 4 and Unreal Engine 5.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is in development for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

