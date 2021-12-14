Switch Tops 98M, PS5 Outsells Xbox Series - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Nov 28 to Dec 4 - Sales

/ 410 Views

by, posted 30 minutes ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 1,186,244 units sold for the week ending December 4, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 98.12 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 398,492 units to bring its lifetime sales to 15.68 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 383,961 units to bring their lifetime sales to 10.24 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2014 are down by nearly 232,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are down by over 87,000 units. PS4 sold 630,076 units for the week ending December 6, 2014 and Xbox One sales were at 471,395 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 24,495 units, the Xbox One sold 11,801 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 309 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 70,544 units (-5.6%), while the PlayStation 5 is up 66,518 (20.0%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 129,071 units (50.6%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 116,209 (-82.6%), the Xbox One is down 80,208 units (-87.2%), and the 3DS is down 4,250 units (-93.2%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 295,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 19,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 288,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 1,186,244 ( 98,123,156 ) PlayStation 5 - 398,492 ( 15,675,204 ) Xbox Series X|S - 383,961 ( 10,244,138 ) PlayStation 4 - 24,495 ( 116,728,040 ) Xbox One - 11,801 ( 50,504,398 ) 3DS - 309 ( 75,942,548 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 530,653 Xbox Series X|S - 245,234 PlayStation 5 - 146,677 PlayStation 4 - 12,111 Xbox One - 9,685

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 348,467 PlayStation 5 - 202,805 Xbox Series X|S - 111,817 PlayStation 4 - 11,309 Xbox One - 1,898 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 268,396 PlayStation 5 - 25,312 Xbox Series X|S - 9,630 PlayStation 4 - 646 3DS - 309 (Japan only) Xbox One - 138

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 38,728 PlayStation 5 - 23,698 Xbox Series X|S - 17,280 PlayStation 4 - 429 Xbox One - 80

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles