PlayStation Acquires Valkyrie Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it has acquired support studio Valkyrie Entertainment.

Valkyrie Entertainment previously supported Sony Santa Monica Studio on God of War (2018), as well as the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok. The studio also supported development on Halo Infinite, Forza Motorsport 7, and more.

"Today we announce Valkyrie Entertainment will be joining the PlayStation Studios family," said PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst. "The studio will be making invaluable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchises"

Today we announce @valkyrieent will be joining the PlayStation Studios family. The studio will be making invaluable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchises pic.twitter.com/sNTugminD5 — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) December 10, 2021

