Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 208 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending December 5, 2021. Pokémon Shining Pearl took sixth place on the charts.

FIFA 22 remained in second place, while Just Dance 2022 is up from seventh to third place. Call of Duty: Vanguard took fourth place and Animal Crossing: New Horizons was in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond FIFA 22 Just Dance 2022 Call of Duty: Vanguard Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pokémon Shining Pearl NBA 2K22 Mario Party Superstars Battlefield 2042 Cricket 22: The Official Game of the Ashes

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

