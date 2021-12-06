Switch Tops 97M, PS5 15M, XS 10M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Black Friday Week - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 1,614,507 units sold for the week ending November 27, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 97.12 million units lifetime.

The Xbox Series X|S managed to outsell the PS5 for the very first time since the two consoles launched in November 2020.

The Xbox Series X|S sold 862,857 units to bring their lifetime sales to 10.09 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 801,603 units to bring its lifetime sales to 15.75 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2014 are down by over 154,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are down by nearly 29,000 units. PS4 sold 956,032 units for the week ending November 29, 2014 and Xbox One sales were at 891,645 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 27,559 units, the Xbox One sold 13,920 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 348 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 66,234 units (-3.9%), while the PlayStation 5 is up 490,107 (157.3%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 651,583 units (308.4%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 141,537 (-83.7%), the Xbox One is down 90,517 units (-86.7%), and the 3DS is down 4,534 units (-92.9%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 855,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 373,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 536,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 1,614,507 ( 97,116,312 ) Xbox Series X|S - 862,857 ( 10,088,987 ) PlayStation 5 - 801,603 ( 15,748,002 ) PlayStation 4 - 27,559 ( 116,703,545 ) Xbox One - 13,920 ( 50,492,597 ) 3DS - 348 ( 75,943,009 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 917,179 Xbox Series X|S - 645,486 PlayStation 5 - 461,492 PlayStation 4 - 13,997 Xbox One - 11,546

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 455,122 PlayStation 5 - 263,882 Xbox Series X|S - 179,437 PlayStation 4 - 12,277 Xbox One - 2,131 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 189,707 PlayStation 5 - 47,417 Xbox Series X|S - 11,761 PlayStation 4 - 804 3DS - 348 (Japan only) Xbox One - 159

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 52,499 PlayStation 5 - 28,812 Xbox Series X|S - 26,173 PlayStation 4 - 481 Xbox One - 84

