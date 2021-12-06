Switch Tops 97M, PS5 15M, XS 10M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Black Friday Week - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 2,485 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 1,614,507 units sold for the week ending November 27, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 97.12 million units lifetime.
The Xbox Series X|S managed to outsell the PS5 for the very first time since the two consoles launched in November 2020.
The Xbox Series X|S sold 862,857 units to bring their lifetime sales to 10.09 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 801,603 units to bring its lifetime sales to 15.75 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2014 are down by over 154,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are down by nearly 29,000 units. PS4 sold 956,032 units for the week ending November 29, 2014 and Xbox One sales were at 891,645 units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 27,559 units, the Xbox One sold 13,920 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 348 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 66,234 units (-3.9%), while the PlayStation 5 is up 490,107 (157.3%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 651,583 units (308.4%).
The PlayStation 4 is down 141,537 (-83.7%), the Xbox One is down 90,517 units (-86.7%), and the 3DS is down 4,534 units (-92.9%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 855,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 373,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 536,000 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 1,614,507 (97,116,312)
- Xbox Series X|S - 862,857 (10,088,987)
- PlayStation 5 - 801,603 (15,748,002)
- PlayStation 4 - 27,559 (116,703,545)
- Xbox One - 13,920 (50,492,597)
- 3DS - 348 (75,943,009)
- Switch - 917,179
- Xbox Series X|S - 645,486
- PlayStation 5 - 461,492
- PlayStation 4 - 13,997
- Xbox One - 11,546
- Switch - 455,122
- PlayStation 5 - 263,882
- Xbox Series X|S - 179,437
- PlayStation 4 - 12,277
- Xbox One - 2,131
- Switch - 189,707
- PlayStation 5 - 47,417
- Xbox Series X|S - 11,761
- PlayStation 4 - 804
- 3DS - 348 (Japan only)
- Xbox One - 159
- Switch - 52,499
- PlayStation 5 - 28,812
- Xbox Series X|S - 26,173
- PlayStation 4 - 481
- Xbox One - 84
How many units have the consoles now sold in just 2021? I also wonder how this compares to the Black Friday sales to some past years. Seems like a good number for everyone
I'll have the 2021 sales to date article up tomorrow. Switch is down just 66,234 year-on-year.
Oh, oops. Sorry I’m still new here, still learning the content schedule
No worries. Welcome to the site! I try to keep a schedule. Hardware estimates on Monday, current year to date on Tuesday, launch sales comparison between PS5, XS and Switch on Wednesday, then the monthly comparison articles Thursday to Sunday.
terrible sales for Xbox in Japan, great numbers overall. we do not need to hear about shortages and availability of these systems again.
The gap between Switch and PS4 is now under 20 million.
I never see Switch OLED in stock i feel like the demand is way higher than how much they can produce. Kinda silly Nintendo is still able to get off with the same shitty deal they had like 4 years in a row.
There were actually some good deals in the UK. Amazon had Switch + Mario Kart 8 + Rayman Legends + 3 months for £266 (RRP is £260), so a bit better then just the Mario Kart 8 + NSO for £260 imo.
But yeah it's silly that they've done the exact same black friday deal for the same price for 4 years, all-be-it with 3 months NSO thrown in this year.
UK seems to be the one place that gets enough OLED lol. It's instock on Amazon UK right now.