Netflix Releases Teaser of Live Action Resident Evil Series

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 271 Views

Netflix has released a short teaser of its upcoming live action Resident Evil series.

The short clip from Netflix features the zombie dog from the games walking towards the camera and after a few seconds it turns its head to show its rotting flesh.  

The video itself was posted on Instagram before it was taken down. However, a number of people saved the clip and it has been uploaded to Twitter. 

Netflix did release a Resident Evil animated series earlier this year called Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. It has four parts that up to a total of 105 minutes. It stars Nick Apostolides, Stephanie Panisello, Ray Chase.

4 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
zero129 (1 hour ago)

Didnt they just make a new movie?.

Kakadu18 zero129 (59 minutes ago)

Yeah and according to reviews it's hot garbage like all the previous ones. Wouldn't put to much zrust in Netflix getting this right.

rapsuperstar31 (2 hours ago)

It's been a solid run for all things Resident Evil in the past 5 years after years of treading water after the 4th game and terrible movies. Hopefully this Netflix live action series keeps the good times going.

