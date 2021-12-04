Netflix Releases Teaser of Live Action Resident Evil Series - News

Netflix has released a short teaser of its upcoming live action Resident Evil series.

The short clip from Netflix features the zombie dog from the games walking towards the camera and after a few seconds it turns its head to show its rotting flesh.

The video itself was posted on Instagram before it was taken down. However, a number of people saved the clip and it has been uploaded to Twitter.

FIRST LOOK TEASER



Netflix's Resident Evil - coming soon! pic.twitter.com/HLTh5YjfGP — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) December 3, 2021

Netflix did release a Resident Evil animated series earlier this year called Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. It has four parts that up to a total of 105 minutes. It stars Nick Apostolides, Stephanie Panisello, Ray Chase.

