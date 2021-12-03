Scarf Arrives December 23 for PC and Stadia - News

Publisher HandyGames and developer Uprising Studios announced the puzzle adventure platformer, Scarf, will launch for PC via Steam and GOG, and Stadia on December 23.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Scarf is an adventure game mixing puzzles and 3D platforms, offering an allegorical journey through beautiful worlds. Explore and find the truth behind your story with the help of your partner, a dragon-shaped scarf. Unlock new abilities and discover your true destiny.

Story

What does it mean to be a hero? To fulfill your destiny? Or to rebel against it? Scarf is an exciting single-player puzzle adventure that blends lyricism with a 3D platform game to offer an allegorical journey through beautiful worlds. Will you discover their secrets? And at what cost?

Gameplay

Immerse yourself in a metaphorical tale that reflects on what it means to be a hero. With your scarf as your only ally, your mission is to trap the rebellious souls that have created their own worlds. Explore beautiful 3D landscapes, each with its own unique mechanics. Travel through different areas and learn new abilities that will allow you to overcome interesting challenges. Jump, glide, or swing as you discover the secrets of these new worlds.

Discover a rich mythology and reconstruct your own version of the facts by exploring the worlds created by the souls.

Enjoy an audiovisual section that will transport you to a fantasy dimension filled with light and color… but also shadows. Scarf is a slow-paced game that allows you to savor the beauty of each moment.

Explore the world and solve interesting puzzles to uncover the truth and move forward with the adventure. Gather unique collectibles to unlock an alternative ending.

Bond with your dragon-shaped scarf which, using different abilities such as the glider, the double jump, and the liana, will help you uncover the mythology behind the world.

Key Features:

A story for all audiences with multiple narrative layers.

Beautiful scenarios.

A stunning art style.

A mysterious polymorphic scarf in the shape of a dragon.

An alternative ending depending on the player’s exploration.

Adaptive orchestral music.

A magical world with a unique mythology.

Exploration, puzzles, and platforms make for a lovely adventure.

