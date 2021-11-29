By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Switch Sells 750K, PS5 Sells 408K, and XS Sells 326K - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Nov 14-20

Switch Sells 750K, PS5 Sells 408K, and XS Sells 326K - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Nov 14-20 - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,923 Views

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 749,671 units sold for the week ending November 20, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 95.46 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 408,165 units to bring its lifetime sales to 14.91 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 326,410 units to bring their lifetime sales to 9.23 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2014 are down by nearly 90,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are down by nearly 54,000 units. PS4 sold 498,091 units for the week ending November 22, 2014 and Xbox One sales were at 380,370 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 22,083 units, the Xbox One sold 10,604 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 311 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 2,130 units (0.3%), while the PlayStation 5 is down 632,253 (-60.8%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 110,538 units (51.2%). It should be noted this week last year the PS5 launched in Europe.

The PlayStation 4 is down 91,531 (-80.6%), the Xbox One is down 41,757 units (-79.8%), and the 3DS is down 5,000 units (-94.1%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 221,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 97,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 80,000 units.

PS5 Sales, Xbox Series X and S Sales, Switch Sales

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

  1. Switch - 749,671 (95,459,805)
  2. PlayStation 5 - 408,165 (14,906,399)
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 326,410 (9,226,130)
  4. PlayStation 4 - 22,083 (116,675,986)
  5. Xbox One - 10,604 (50,478,677)
  6. 3DS - 311 (75,942,661)
Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 289,483
  2. Xbox Series X|S - 194,430
  3. PlayStation 5 - 175,932
  4. PlayStation 4 - 9,865
  5. Xbox One - 8,560
Europe hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 205,212
  2. PlayStation 5 - 179,263
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 101,242
  4. PlayStation 4 - 10,813
  5. Xbox One - 1,811
Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 225,942
  2. PlayStation 5 - 36,207
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 16,115
  4. PlayStation 4 - 986
  5. 3DS - 311 (Japan only)
  6. Xbox One - 155
Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 29,034
  2. PlayStation 5 - 16,763
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 14,623
  4. PlayStation 4 - 419
  5. Xbox One - 78

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

14 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
SKMBlake (3 hours ago)

I am one of the 749,671 people who bought a Switch, got myself a Switch Lite for Pokémon

  • +11
CourageTCD (2 hours ago)

Nintendo sells 750 k. Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 2,130 units (0.3%).
Ohhh yeaaahh

  • +9
smroadkill15 (5 hours ago)

It's a bummer these consoles are not able to reach their maximum sales potential.

  • +9
Kakadu18 (1 hour ago)

Huge sales, but they could all be bigger if it weren't for the shortages.

  • +8
2zosteven Kakadu18 (1 hour ago)

the reason for the shortages is the same reason for hi demand?

  • +4
ShadowLink93 (5 hours ago)

Playstation 5 sold 311k last week so it's sales are up 97k not down 97k.

  • +7
trunkswd ShadowLink93 (5 hours ago)

I noticed that typo after I posted this. I've gone and fixed it.

  • +14
UteGuy (2 hours ago)

As a PlayStation gamer I am in awe of Nintendo right now. They are killin' it. Good for them. Glad to see Sony get some stock up though.

  • +1
sboy11es (4 hours ago)

Switch selling more than Series and PS5 together, that's incredible!

  • +1
Uloveme sboy11es (3 hours ago)

Haha angry Playstation fanboys are downvoting all pro Nintendo comments

  • -5
sboy11es Uloveme (2 hours ago)

facts

  • -6
Amnesia (3 hours ago)

Do you think this alone explains the +4,5% on the stock ? I had not seen this kind of jump for a while.

  • 0
Kakadu18 Amnesia (1 hour ago)

Please elaborate.

  • 0
scrapking Kakadu18 (1 hour ago)

Nintendo's stock is up 4.5% on the stock market today.

  • 0