Switch Sells 750K, PS5 Sells 408K, and XS Sells 326K - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Nov 14-20 - Sales

/ 1,923 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 749,671 units sold for the week ending November 20, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 95.46 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 408,165 units to bring its lifetime sales to 14.91 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 326,410 units to bring their lifetime sales to 9.23 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2014 are down by nearly 90,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are down by nearly 54,000 units. PS4 sold 498,091 units for the week ending November 22, 2014 and Xbox One sales were at 380,370 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 22,083 units, the Xbox One sold 10,604 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 311 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 2,130 units (0.3%), while the PlayStation 5 is down 632,253 (-60.8%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 110,538 units (51.2%). It should be noted this week last year the PS5 launched in Europe.

The PlayStation 4 is down 91,531 (-80.6%), the Xbox One is down 41,757 units (-79.8%), and the 3DS is down 5,000 units (-94.1%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 221,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 97,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 80,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 749,671 ( 95,459,805 ) PlayStation 5 - 408,165 ( 14,906,399 ) Xbox Series X|S - 326,410 ( 9,226,130 ) PlayStation 4 - 22,083 ( 116,675,986 ) Xbox One - 10,604 ( 50,478,677 ) 3DS - 311 ( 75,942,661 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 289,483 Xbox Series X|S - 194,430 PlayStation 5 - 175,932 PlayStation 4 - 9,865 Xbox One - 8,560

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 205,212 PlayStation 5 - 179,263 Xbox Series X|S - 101,242 PlayStation 4 - 10,813 Xbox One - 1,811 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 225,942 PlayStation 5 - 36,207 Xbox Series X|S - 16,115 PlayStation 4 - 986 3DS - 311 (Japan only) Xbox One - 155

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 29,034 PlayStation 5 - 16,763 Xbox Series X|S - 14,623 PlayStation 4 - 419 Xbox One - 78

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles