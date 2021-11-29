Geoff Keighley Excited for The Game Awards 2021 World Premiere That Has Been in the Works for 2.5 Years - News

The Game Awards host and creator Geoff Keighley took to Twitter to tease a world premiere that will occur at the awards show next month.

"Just saw the final cut of a [The Game Awards] world premiere we have been working on with a developer for 2.5 years," said Keighley. "Truly honored we are entrusted to share this work with the world.

"2.5 years sounds like a long time, but summer of 2019 was actually my last global tour to visit developers. I always have so much fun visiting studios and hearing about their projects. Hope to do it again in 2022."

The Game Awards 2021 will premiere on December 9 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET.

