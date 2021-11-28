Steam Tops 27 Million Concurrent Users - News

posted 7 hours ago

Valve's Steam has set a new record with over 27 million concurrent users. This beat the previous record of 26.9 million set in April 2021. This is according to the SteamDB Twitter account.

Earlier today Steam reached 27,384,959 users online at the same time. The record was set during the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend in the US, as well as during the Steam Autumn Sale.

The Autumn Sale is set to end on December 1 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. Some key games discounted include the recently released Deathloop, which is available for 50 percent off, Rainbow Six Siege for 60 percent off, Aliens Fireteam Elite for 30 percent off, New World for 25 percent off, Halo: The Master Chief Collection for 50 percent off, and many others.

Steam once again beats its online concurrent users record with over 27 million users currently online.



Previous record was set in April at 26.9 million.https://t.co/D6WDHbz0B4 pic.twitter.com/z9d5cDd1JL — SteamDB (@SteamDB) November 27, 2021

