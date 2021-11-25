Pokemon Sells 1.4 Million on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 167,778 Units - Sales

/ 273 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 1,395,642 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 21, 2021.

Battlefield 2042 (PS4) debuted in third place with sales of 25,268 units. The PS5 version debuted in fifth place with sales of 21,637 units.

Eight of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, one is for the PlayStation 4, and one is for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 167,778 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 4,307 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,422 units, the 3DS sold 365 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 188 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 1,395,642 (New) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 39,797 (329,497) [PS4] Battlefield 2042 (Electronic Arts, 11/19/21) – 25,268 (New) [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus, 11/11/21) – 22,513 (165,760) [PS5] Battlefield 2042 (Electronic Arts, 11/19/21) – 21,637 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 11,822 (2,920,975) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 11,149 (6,945,689) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 10,084 (2,279,676) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,890 (4,142,150) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 8,621 (4,506,739)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 68,796 (377,001) Switch – 60,512 (17,454,460) Switch Lite – 38,470 (4,195,309) PlayStation 5 – 4,134 (988,400) Xbox Series X – 2,203 (69,919) Xbox Series S – 1,219 (52,218) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 365 (1,177,353) PlayStation 4 – 188 (7,818,813) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 173 (188,845)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles