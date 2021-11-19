Top 10 Best-Selling Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One Games in Japan - Sales

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu as part of the 20th anniversary of the Xbox has revealed the top 10 best-selling games on each of first three Xbox consoles in Japan - the Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

Here is list of the Top 10 best-selling original Xbox games in Japan via Twitter user Game Data Library:

Dead or Alive 3 - 217,149 Dead or Alive: Xtreme Beach Volleyball - 127,576 Halo - 76,963 Dead or Alive: Ultimate - 62,890 Ninja Gaiden - 56,544 Murakumo - 52,436 Genma Onimusha - 49,990 Halo 2 - 45,917 Panzer Dragoon Orta - 43,850 Shin Megami Tensei Nine - 42,920

Here is list of the Top 10 best-selling original Xbox 360 games in Japan:

Star Ocean: The Last Hope - 208,521 Tales of Vesperia - 204,305 Blue Dragon - 203,740 The Last Remnant - 154,493 Kinect Adventures - 154,217 Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation - 149,147 Forza Motorsport 2 - 130,591 Resident Evil 5 - 123,817 Monster Hunter Frontier Online - 123,192 Beautiful Katamari - 115,658

Here is list of the Top 10 best-selling original Xbox One games in Japan:

Titanfall - 43,717 Kinect Sports Rivals - 25,090 Halo: The Master Chief Collection - 18,876 Dead Rising 3 - 13,987 Forza Motorsport 5 - 13,140 Minecraft: Xbox One Edition - 11,510 Halo 5: Guardians - 10,640 Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - 9,328 Forza Horizon 3 - 7,846 Forza Horizon 4 - 6,486

