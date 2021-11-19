Top 10 Best-Selling Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One Games in Japan - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 293 Views
The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu as part of the 20th anniversary of the Xbox has revealed the top 10 best-selling games on each of first three Xbox consoles in Japan - the Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.
Here is list of the Top 10 best-selling original Xbox games in Japan via Twitter user Game Data Library:
- Dead or Alive 3 - 217,149
- Dead or Alive: Xtreme Beach Volleyball - 127,576
- Halo - 76,963
- Dead or Alive: Ultimate - 62,890
- Ninja Gaiden - 56,544
- Murakumo - 52,436
- Genma Onimusha - 49,990
- Halo 2 - 45,917
- Panzer Dragoon Orta - 43,850
- Shin Megami Tensei Nine - 42,920
Here is list of the Top 10 best-selling original Xbox 360 games in Japan:
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope - 208,521
- Tales of Vesperia - 204,305
- Blue Dragon - 203,740
- The Last Remnant - 154,493
- Kinect Adventures - 154,217
- Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation - 149,147
- Forza Motorsport 2 - 130,591
- Resident Evil 5 - 123,817
- Monster Hunter Frontier Online - 123,192
- Beautiful Katamari - 115,658
Here is list of the Top 10 best-selling original Xbox One games in Japan:
- Titanfall - 43,717
- Kinect Sports Rivals - 25,090
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - 18,876
- Dead Rising 3 - 13,987
- Forza Motorsport 5 - 13,140
- Minecraft: Xbox One Edition - 11,510
- Halo 5: Guardians - 10,640
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - 9,328
- Forza Horizon 3 - 7,846
- Forza Horizon 4 - 6,486
This week's Famitsu issue had an article on the 20th anniversary release of the Xbox (which is next February in Japan, but whatevs).— Game Data Library (@GameDataLibrary) November 19, 2021
Included there was a Top 10 best selling games for the first 3 Xbox platforms and here it is.
First update for Xbox One software in 5 years. pic.twitter.com/w8gAd4pWFG
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
It's worth noting that this list that Famitsu released seems to be lacking the Platinum collection re-releases for 360 games. For instance Ace Combat 6 moves up to #2 with both original and platinum combined, while MH Frontier Online moves up to #1 with all versions combined (though MH is cheating a bit as it includes retail sales of expansion packs I believe). Katamari move up to 140k if you combine it's platinum collection version with the original version.
Liked Blue Dragon, although the turn based combat was massively repetitive. Then again so was DQ XII, guess that is the system flaw.