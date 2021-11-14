Several Xbox 360 Games Updated Ahead of Xbox 20th Anniversary Broadcast - News

Microsoft has updated several Xbox 360 games ahead of the Xbox 20th anniversary broadcast, which is set for Monday, November 15 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm GMT. You can watch it on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook.

The Xbox 360 games that have received an update include Dead Space, Dead Space 3, Dragon Age Origins, Dragon Age 2, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Fable anniversary, Fable 3, Fallout 3, and Fallout New Vegas.

With Microsoft celebrating the 20th anniversary of Xbox tomorrow, it is possible backward compatibility for these games could be getting improvements such as FPS Boost.

"We are excited to mark this milestone with you as we celebrate some of our favorite moments from the past 20 years of Xbox," said Microsoft on the 20th anniversary broadcast.

"It’s been fun to reminiscence on all the memories we’ve shared with the Xbox community over the years and are excited about what the next 20 years with has in store as we continue to play."

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

