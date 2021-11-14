Several Xbox 360 Games Updated Ahead of Xbox 20th Anniversary Broadcast - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 592 Views
Microsoft has updated several Xbox 360 games ahead of the Xbox 20th anniversary broadcast, which is set for Monday, November 15 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm GMT. You can watch it on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook.
The Xbox 360 games that have received an update include Dead Space, Dead Space 3, Dragon Age Origins, Dragon Age 2, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Fable anniversary, Fable 3, Fallout 3, and Fallout New Vegas.
With Microsoft celebrating the 20th anniversary of Xbox tomorrow, it is possible backward compatibility for these games could be getting improvements such as FPS Boost.
"We are excited to mark this milestone with you as we celebrate some of our favorite moments from the past 20 years of Xbox," said Microsoft on the 20th anniversary broadcast.
"It’s been fun to reminiscence on all the memories we’ve shared with the Xbox community over the years and are excited about what the next 20 years with has in store as we continue to play."
Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.
100% of the listed titles were first-party releases at the time, were Bethesda titles at the time (and therefore now owned by Microsoft), or EA titles (which works closely with Microsoft through the inclusion of EA Play in Game Pass). Looks likely therefore that 100% of the new/improved back-compat titles announced at the event will either already be in Game Pass, or will be added to it. Which makes sense.
My prediction that no new titles announced at the event does not mean no updates for old titles updated (or no old titles being added to the back-compat list) looks to be coming true! Woo!
Dead space is great news, because it looks way nicer on PC than 360, but those other games already had 4K so I'd rather they improved other games such as Max payne 3.
That's excellent news actually. Had a halo XSX in my basket the other day, let that slip away.