Thunderful Announces SteamWorld Headhunter

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer Image & Form Games have announced third-person cooperative action adventure game, SteamWorld Headhunter. Platforms and a release window were not provided.

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Taking the series in a fresh direction, SteamWorld Headhunter is a stylized and colorful, third-person cooperative action adventure with a head-popping twist. While maintaining the style and charm that’s helped make SteamWorld such a beloved franchise, this move into 3D represents a brand new approach to the series. Thunderful are excited to share more about their vision for this internally developed title soon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

