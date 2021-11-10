Far Cry 6 and FIFA 22 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in October 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 725 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for October 2021. Far Cry 6 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while FIFA 22 topped the PS5 European charts.
FIFA 22 topped the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.
Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, and in Europe. eFootball 2022 topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Far Cry 6
|FIFA 22
|2
|FIFA 22
|Far Cry 6
|3
|Back 4 Blood
|Back 4 Blood
|4
|Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
|Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
|5
|NBA 2K22
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|6
|Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
|Alan Wake Remastered
|7
|Madden NFL 22
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
|8
|NHL 22
|Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
|9
|Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
|Diablo II: Resurrected
|10
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Riders Republic
|11
|Alan Wake Remastered
|NBA 2K22
|12
|Deathloop
|Resident Evil Village
|13
|Riders Republic
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|14
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
|Rainbow Six Siege
|15
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Deathloop
|16
|Diablo II: Resurrected
|Hot Wheels Unleashed
|17
|Hot Wheels Unleashed
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|18
|Mortal Kombat 11
|NHL 22
|19
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|It Takes Two
|20
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|FIFA 22
|FIFA 22
|2
|Far Cry 6
|Far Cry 6
|3
|Back 4 Blood
|Grand Theft Auto V
|4
|Madden NFL 22
|Minecraft
|5
|NBA 2K22
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|6
|Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|7
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|8
|NHL 22
|Need for Speed Heat
|9
|Insurgency: Sandstorm
|Gang Beasts
|10
|Minecraft
|CarX Drift Racing Online
|11
|God of War
|The Last of Us Part II
|12
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|13
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Insurgency: Sandstorm
|14
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|A Way Out
|15
|Diablo II: Resurrected
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|16
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|God of War
|17
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|18
|Gang Beasts
|NBA 2K22
|19
|Need for Speed Heat
|Diablo II: Resurrected
|20
|Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|3
|Batman: Arkham VR
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|4
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|Arizona Sunshine
|5
|Superhot VR
|Superhot VR
|6
|Swordsman VR
|The Walking Dead Onslaught
|7
|Gorn
|Swordsman VR
|8
|Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
|Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
|9
|Arizona Sunshine
|Batman: Arkham VR
|10
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|eFootball 2022
|eFootball 2022
|2
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|3
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|4
|Rocket League
|Rocket League
|5
|Enlisted
|Enlisted
|6
|Genshin Impact
|Genshin Impact
|7
|Apex Legends
|Apex Legends
|8
|Destiny 2
|Destiny 2
|9
|Rec Room
|Rec Room
|10
|Splitgate
|Brawlhalla
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.