Far Cry 6 and FIFA 22 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in October 2021

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 725 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for October 2021. Far Cry 6 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while FIFA 22 topped the PS5 European charts.

FIFA 22 topped the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, and in Europe. eFootball 2022 topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
1 Far Cry 6 FIFA 22
2 FIFA 22 Far Cry 6
3 Back 4 Blood Back 4 Blood
4 Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
5 NBA 2K22 Kena: Bridge of Spirits
6 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Alan Wake Remastered
7 Madden NFL 22 The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
8 NHL 22 Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
9 Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Diablo II: Resurrected
10 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Riders Republic
11 Alan Wake Remastered NBA 2K22
12 Deathloop Resident Evil Village
13 Riders Republic Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
14 The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Rainbow Six Siege
15 Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deathloop
16 Diablo II: Resurrected Hot Wheels Unleashed
17 Hot Wheels Unleashed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
18 Mortal Kombat 11 NHL 22
19 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War It Takes Two
20 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
1 FIFA 22 FIFA 22
2 Far Cry 6 Far Cry 6
3 Back 4 Blood Grand Theft Auto V
4 Madden NFL 22 Minecraft
5 NBA 2K22 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
6 Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Red Dead Redemption 2
7 Grand Theft Auto V Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
8 NHL 22 Need for Speed Heat
9 Insurgency: Sandstorm Gang Beasts
10 Minecraft CarX Drift Racing Online
11 God of War The Last of Us Part II
12 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Friday the 13th: The Game
13 Red Dead Redemption 2 Insurgency: Sandstorm
14 Friday the 13th: The Game A Way Out
15 Diablo II: Resurrected Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
16 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare God of War
17 Mortal Kombat 11 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
18 Gang Beasts NBA 2K22
19 Need for Speed Heat Diablo II: Resurrected
20 Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU
1 Beat Saber Beat Saber
2 Job Simulator Job Simulator
3 Batman: Arkham VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
4 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Arizona Sunshine
5 Superhot VR Superhot VR
6 Swordsman VR The Walking Dead Onslaught
7 Gorn Swordsman VR
8 Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
9 Arizona Sunshine Batman: Arkham VR
10 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
1 eFootball 2022 eFootball 2022
2 Fortnite Fortnite
3 Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
4 Rocket League Rocket League
5 Enlisted Enlisted
6 Genshin Impact Genshin Impact
7 Apex Legends Apex Legends
8 Destiny 2 Destiny 2
9 Rec Room Rec Room
10 Splitgate Brawlhalla

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


1 Comments
Otter (2 hours ago)

Extremely strong hold for Kena in Europe.

  • 0