Far Cry 6 Title Update 2 Adds New Challenges, Special Operation, and Quality of Life Improvements

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Montreal have released Title Update 2 for Far Cry 6 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Title Update 2 adds new Daily and Weekly Challenges, new Special Operation: Los Tres Santos, adjustments to the respawn rate of enemies in José's Island and Martínez (Philly's) Airstrip, and general performance improvements.

Reach the Title Update 2 patch notes below:

Patch sizes

PlayStation 4: Between 49 GB and 60 GB depending on region

PlayStation 5: ~90 GB

Xbox One: between 13 GB and 19 GB

Xbox Series X/S: between 14 GB and 20 GB

TBD:

PC: 54 GB + 47 GB for HD Texture Pack

Gameplay updates

New Daily and Weekly Challenges have been added.

(Available November 9th) New Special Operation: Los Tres Santos.

Adjusted the respawn rate of enemies in the following areas: José’s Island and Martínez (Philly’s) Airstrip.

General performance improvements.

Quality-of-Life changes

The title sequence can now be skipped like other cinematics.

The Co-Op menu icon now shows a “!” when Co-Op becomes available for players.

Corrected several subtitles to better reflect intention, e.g., Resources are now universally called Resolver Materials.

Added a Moneda tutorial after finishing the first Insurgency.

Workbench background has been updated to make it less distracting.

Updated Colorblind mode to fix several issues for players with deuteranopia, e.g., not have white text on yellow background.

Bug fixes

General

Fixed an issue that could cause a looping death and loading screen situation when an autosave was made while the player was dying.

Fixed an issue that caused the weekly challenge “Road Rage” to have an identical name to the in-game trophy. The weekly challenge is now called “Road Fatality”.

Fixed an issue that could cause a player to fall through the world until restarting the game under rare circumstances after crashing a plane into the ground during a co-op session.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Auto Turret gadget to be permanently equipped when loading a save file.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Wingsuit to not become available if the player built the Hideout Network facility level 1 before applying the launch day patches.

Photo Mode

Fixed an issue that could cause connected controllers to continuously vibrate under certain circumstances when opening Photomode.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to become stuck in Photomode when failing to find a Co-Op partner during matchmaking.

