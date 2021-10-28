Resident Evil Village Ships 5 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 274 Views
Capcom announced Resident Evil Village has shipped over five million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.
The game had previously shipped 4.5 million units on July 7, four million units on May 26 and three million units on May 11.
As a comparison Resident Evil 7: biohazard took about 10 months to ship 4.1 million units worldwide and has gone on to ship nine million units as of March 31, 2021.
Here is an overview of the game:
Resident Evil Village is the sequel to Resident Evil 7 biohazard (which has gone on to ship over 10 million units cumulatively) and once more places players into the role of protagonist Ethan Winters as they venture into a mysterious, snowy village to rescue his daughter. In addition to a providing a sense of scale that outdoes its predecessor, as well as storytelling that rises above the genre of horror games, this title was lauded for featuring a higher degree of action and even more expansive, highly engaging gameplay.
Utilizing the company's proprietary RE ENGINE, which made a simultaneous release on both the new and current generation of consoles possible, the game captivated players with a spectacular play experience featuring stunning, photorealistic visuals and cutting-edge 3D audio. This led worldwide shipments of the game to surpass 5 million units at a quicker pace than its preceding entry in the series.
Resident Evil Village launched for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 7.
It's already on track to be the best selling game in the franchise at this rate.
This is awesome news for Capcom and even better news for RE fans.
While I thoroughly enjoyed my time with RE8 I must admit that it left me feeling a little apprehensive about where Capcom is heading with the franchise in the future.
Unlike RE7 (a game that felt like it was drawing inspiration from the first installments in the franchise.) RE8 felt like it drew heavily from RE4.
Don't get me wrong, Re4 was an amazing game in its own right so I understand why they would use it as the model but as many RE fans know RE4 was in many ways the beginning of a sharp decline in what the franchise was focused on from the beginning.
Limited inventory/ammo, save points, more of an emphasis on terror were all mainstays of the early RE games but RE4 cast those concepts aside in favor of bundles of ammo, the ability to buy weapons/ammo, huge inventory space, more action, etc...
In many ways RE8 mirrors this same approach. I think this is why it's going to have a lot of people who love it and just as many who are opposed to it's direction.
I loved my time with RE8 but I am just a little apprehensive that like RE4 what may be in store for RE9 may be so far removed from what the franchise is that it may become unrecognizable to fans.
