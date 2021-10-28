Resident Evil Village Ships 5 Million Units - Sales

Capcom announced Resident Evil Village has shipped over five million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

The game had previously shipped 4.5 million units on July 7, four million units on May 26 and three million units on May 11.

As a comparison Resident Evil 7: biohazard took about 10 months to ship 4.1 million units worldwide and has gone on to ship nine million units as of March 31, 2021.

Here is an overview of the game:

Resident Evil Village is the sequel to Resident Evil 7 biohazard (which has gone on to ship over 10 million units cumulatively) and once more places players into the role of protagonist Ethan Winters as they venture into a mysterious, snowy village to rescue his daughter. In addition to a providing a sense of scale that outdoes its predecessor, as well as storytelling that rises above the genre of horror games, this title was lauded for featuring a higher degree of action and even more expansive, highly engaging gameplay.

Utilizing the company's proprietary RE ENGINE, which made a simultaneous release on both the new and current generation of consoles possible, the game captivated players with a spectacular play experience featuring stunning, photorealistic visuals and cutting-edge 3D audio. This led worldwide shipments of the game to surpass 5 million units at a quicker pace than its preceding entry in the series.

Resident Evil Village launched for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 7.

