Resident Evil Village Ships 4 Million Units - Sales

/ 245 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Capcom announced Resident Evil Village has shipped over four million units worldwide. The figure includes diigtal sales. The game had previously shipped three million units on May 11.

As a comparision Resident Evil 7: biohazard took about 10 months to ship 4.1 million units worldwide and has gone on to ship nine million units as of March 31, 2021.

"Resident Evil Village is the sequel to Resident Evil 7 biohazard (which has gone on to ship a cumulative nine million units as of March 31, 2021) and features a higher degree of action and even more expansive, highly engaging gameplay," said Capcom.

"In the game, players take on the role of protagonist Ethan Winters as they delve into a new kind of survival horror set in a mysterious, snowy village. Lauded for its technical merits, including its stunning, photorealistic visuals and cutting-edge 3D audio, the game also won support from fans for featuring appealing characters grounded in traditional horror and gameplay that expertly balanced elements of action and horror. This resulted in worldwide shipments of the title surpassing four million units."

Resident Evil Village launched for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles