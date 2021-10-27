Niantic's Pikmin Bloom is Available Now - News

/ 429 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Niantic and Nintendo have announced the mobile Pikmin game, Pikmin Bloom, will be available today on iOS and Android.

Pikmin Bloom is similar to Pokémon GO with how it is designed to get people to go outside and walk. As you walk you can grow more Pikmin, make flowers bloom, and to log your memories.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Niantic and Nintendo launch Pikmin Bloom, an app that brings a little joy to your everyday journeys on foot. Walk to grow more Pikmin, walk to make flowers bloom, and walk to log your memories.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles