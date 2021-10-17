Xbox Game Studios Publishing Teases Announcement for Tomorrow - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 993 Views
Xbox Game Studios Publishing via Twitter has teased an announcement for tomorrow, October 18.
"We're excited to kick off something special tomorrow!" said Xbox Game Studios Publishing. "Just give us one more day to prepare the chickens."
"We'd call it our Fable Anniversary, but that name was already taken."
It does seem like a tease for something Fable related and if that is the case it is likely something to do with the games in the original Fable trilogy and not the one in development by Playground Games. The good news is we won't have to wait long until we find out what Xbox Game Studios Publishing is teasing.
We'd call it our Fable Anniversary, but that name was already taken.— Xbox Game Studios Publishing (@XboxPublishing) October 17, 2021
Hoping for a full Fable Trilogy Remaster with graphics improvements and 4K 60fps (on Series X) for Fable Anniversary, Fable 2, and Fable 3.
Huh! This is going to be pretty awesome, I hope! Fable was easily one of the best Xbox games and it'll be nice to get it again. Hopefully comes out on Xbox One as well so I can pick it up and upgrade if/when I get Series X!
Uuuuu this’ll be interesting! I loved the first 2 games. Wonder if it’ll be a remaster trilogy or a remake of Fable 1 perhaps????
Pretty sure we’re still another year at least from getting updated on the Playground Games Fable
There was already a Fable remake though I thought?
You talking about Anniversary? That was a remaster. I would be very interested in a built from the ground up remake!
New Fable is a reboot. Cant see them doing a remake of the first one when they are doing a reboot. Most likely a remaster of the first 3 but cant see it being a remake.