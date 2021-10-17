Xbox Game Studios Publishing Teases Announcement for Tomorrow - News

Xbox Game Studios Publishing via Twitter has teased an announcement for tomorrow, October 18.

"We're excited to kick off something special tomorrow!" said Xbox Game Studios Publishing. "Just give us one more day to prepare the chickens."

"We'd call it our Fable Anniversary, but that name was already taken."

It does seem like a tease for something Fable related and if that is the case it is likely something to do with the games in the original Fable trilogy and not the one in development by Playground Games. The good news is we won't have to wait long until we find out what Xbox Game Studios Publishing is teasing.

