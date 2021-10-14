Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Was Nearly Cancelled, According to Paradox CEO - News

Publisher Paradox Interactive earlier this year announced Vampire: the Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has been delayed to 2022 or later and that Hardsuit Labs will no longer be the lead developer on the game.

Paradox Interactive CEO Fredrik Wester in an interview with Nyhetsbyrån Direkt (via Avanza and translated by VideoGamesChronicle) revealed that when the publisher took control of the series, Vampire: the Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 was nearly cancelled.

The publisher had a long review period to decide whether or not to go continue development with the game. They initially decided to cancel it, but got a pitch for he game that convinced them to greenlight it.

"When we lifted the game from the original developer, we had a long review in case we should end the game or run it further," he said.

"Then we were actually prepared to close the production completely. But we got a ‘pitch’ that we thought was convincing enough to run. played on and we have very good hopes that it will be a good game that meets the players’ expectations."

Vampire: the Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

