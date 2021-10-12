Circuit Superstars Out Now for Xbox One and PC, Soon for Switch and PS4 - News

Publisher Square Enix Collective and developer Original Fire Games announced the top-down racing game, Circuit Superstars, is now available for the Xbox One and PC via Steam for $19.99. It will also launch soon for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

View the release trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Circuit Superstars is a top-down racer built by racing fans, for racing fans. The game celebrates generations of multi-disciplinary motorsport, focusing on driving that feels great—but with a high skill ceiling, that will have players spending hours honing their perfect lap. Starting out is simple but learning the nuances of each car’s handling and finding the best racing line through each corner of each track will be a challenge for a long time to come. Not only that, but with the option of fuel usage, tire degradation and racing damage, even a good pit stop strategy could make the difference between hero and zero. Feel the rubber bite into the road as you pass the start/finish line and dive, brakes squealing, into the first corner!

Key Features:

Feel the Tires Meet the Road – Tactile handling model that lets you feel the tires bite into the asphalt.

– Tactile handling model that lets you feel the tires bite into the asphalt. Celebrating Motorsport – Race vehicles across multiple motorport disciplines including Rallycross, Open wheel single seaters, SuperTrucks, GT racing, Eurotrucks, and many more.

– Race vehicles across multiple motorport disciplines including Rallycross, Open wheel single seaters, SuperTrucks, GT racing, Eurotrucks, and many more. Pit Stop Strategies – Featuring tire degradation, fuel consumption, and damage, Circuit Superstars challenges you to dynamically choose your pit stop strategy during the race.

– Featuring tire degradation, fuel consumption, and damage, Circuit Superstars challenges you to dynamically choose your pit stop strategy during the race. Online Multiplayer – Dive into specially curated online multiplayer races of up to 12 players from around the globe.

– Dive into specially curated online multiplayer races of up to 12 players from around the globe. Weekly Time Trials – Every hundredth of a second counts! Challenge your friends and the rest of the world in regularly updated Time Trials events.

– Every hundredth of a second counts! Challenge your friends and the rest of the world in regularly updated Time Trials events. Grand Prix – Master all disciplines by conquering each of the single player tournaments designed for all 12 categories.

– Master all disciplines by conquering each of the single player tournaments designed for all 12 categories. Always a Worthy Rival – Compete against five different AI difficulties to challenge you on your path to mastery on the world of Circuit Superstars.

– Compete against five different AI difficulties to challenge you on your path to mastery on the world of Circuit Superstars. Free Play Mode – Create your own race events or tournaments and play vs AI or with your friends in local multiplayer.

– Create your own race events or tournaments and play vs AI or with your friends in local multiplayer. The Garage – Customize your cars and driver with liveries, helmets and victory celebrations you unlock as you level up!

– Customize your cars and driver with liveries, helmets and victory celebrations you unlock as you level up! Ready Your Engines! – 12 vehicles to choose from, each with their own unique handling models.

– 12 vehicles to choose from, each with their own unique handling models. I Ain’t Afraid of No Ghost – Global ghosts let you see how players around the world are tackling each track, including the celebrity drivers from Top Gear x Circuit Superstars Star in a Reasonably Fast Car Invitational 2021!

– Global ghosts let you see how players around the world are tackling each track, including the celebrity drivers from Top Gear x Circuit Superstars Star in a Reasonably Fast Car Invitational 2021! Location, Location, Location – Race in 19 tracks across 13 vibrant locations.

– Race in 19 tracks across 13 vibrant locations. Race Replays – Replays let you re-watch your races to see your epic overtakes or study your racing lines and those of your opponents.

– Replays let you re-watch your races to see your epic overtakes or study your racing lines and those of your opponents. Create Your Story – Use a variety of Replay cameras to view your experiences on the track from different angles that bring you close to the action!

– Use a variety of Replay cameras to view your experiences on the track from different angles that bring you close to the action! Split-Screen Local Multiplayer – Challenge up to three of your mates and skillful AI to single races or create your own tournaments!

– Challenge up to three of your mates and skillful AI to single races or create your own tournaments! Top Gear Time Attack – Take on a different kind of challenge with Circuit Superstars‘ recreation of the world-famous Top Gear Test Track! Go up against drivers from a whole range of real-life motorsport series’ as well as top eSports stars and see if you can beat them. Practice with your heroes to perfect your racing lines and look great while doing so with the special Stig costume!

– Take on a different kind of challenge with Circuit Superstars‘ recreation of the world-famous Top Gear Test Track! Go up against drivers from a whole range of real-life motorsport series’ as well as top eSports stars and see if you can beat them. Practice with your heroes to perfect your racing lines and look great while doing so with the special Stig costume! Built by Motor Racing Fans, for Motor Racing Fans – A lifetime of racing experience inspired the developers to build the racing world of Circuit Superstars. The developers grew up on the pitlane, the paddock and the racetrack, living and loving the entirety of motorsport.

