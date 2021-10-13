PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Sales Comparison Charts Through October 2 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 526 Views
Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three current platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch) and three legacy platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo 3DS) over comparable periods for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)
Market Share (Same Periods Covered)
2018 – (Week ending January 13 to October 6)
2019 – (Week ending January 12 to October 5)
2020 – (Week ending January 11 to October 3)
2021 – (Week ending January 9 to October 2)
"Year to date" sales for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2021 versus 2020 and 2021 versus 2019 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.
Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year
Microsoft
- Xbox One – Down Year-on-Year 1,610,418 (-70.0%)
- Xbox Series X|S – n/a
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch - Down Year-on-Year 1,540,564 (-9.6%)
- Nintendo 3DS – Down Year-on-Year 348,037 (-90.9%)
Sony
- PlayStation 4 – Down Year-on-Year 4,931,418 (-72.0%)
- PlayStation 5 – n/a
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
So Switch has 1.5 millions to catch up for the rest of the year. It's not too bad considering it got a new model and demand seems to be higher than anticipated for it. With that and the strong lineup for the rest of the year i think it can match last year's number. Which would put the Switch has a beast with 2 years over 25 million units sold.
Extrapolating OLED sales in the UK to the whole world, with the following week being the 14th best in the console's history, we would be talking about over 1M sales in just one week.
This will probably not be the case, with the UK being a nice exception, but, if the estimation were more or less close, this 1.5M difference could disappear in a matter of weeks.
I think Switch will end up making almost a third of the gap between 2020 and 2021 next week, then there will just be a 1M difference between the two, which is definitely still achievable especially with a better software lineup this holiday compared to last.
We are going to see how this goes!
So at the end Switch will need to sell 1.5+ millions to compensate last Year momentum with Oled sales plus Regular and Lite models.