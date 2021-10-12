PS5 Nearly Outsells Switch - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Sep 26-Oct 2 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 251,858 units sold for the week ending October 2, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 91.62 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 240,772 units to bring its lifetime sales to 12.44 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 155,172 units to bring their lifetime sales to 7.61 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 29,413 units, the Xbox One sold 11,784 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 403 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 151,276 units (-37.5%). The PlayStation 4 is down 90,624 (-75.5%), the Xbox One is down 20,410 units (-63.4%), and the 3DS is down 5,003 units (-92.6%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 21,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 6,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 8,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 251,858 ( 91,617,736 ) PlayStation 5 - 240,772 ( 12,441,653 ) Xbox Series X|S - 155,172 ( 7,611,536 ) PlayStation 4 - 29,413 ( 116,562,986 ) Xbox One - 11,784 ( 50,417,627 ) 3DS - 403 ( 75,944,263 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 102,477 Switch - 94,826 Xbox Series X|S - 78,406 PlayStation 4 - 9,970 Xbox One - 8,741

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 99,170 Switch - 78,428 Xbox Series X|S - 55,890 PlayStation 4 - 16,516 Xbox One - 2,421 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 68,179 PlayStation 5 - 31,277 Xbox Series X|S - 15,285 PlayStation 4 - 2,464 Xbox One - 435 3DS - 403 (Japan only)

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 10,425 PlayStation 5 - 7,848 Xbox Series X|S - 5,591 PlayStation 4 - 463 Xbox One - 187

