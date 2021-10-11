FIFA 22 Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 235 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

FIFA 22 debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 3, 2021.

Hot Wheels Unleashed debuted in fourth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has raced up the charts from seventh to second place. NBA 2K22 is down one spot to third place. The Switch version of Minecraft has re-entered the top 10 in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

FIFA 22 - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NBA 2K22 Hot Wheels Unleashed - NEW Minecraft (NS) Ring Fit Adventure Animal Crossing: New Horizons The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Spider-man: Miles Morales

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles