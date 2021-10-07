NBA 2K22 and Kena Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in September 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 341 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for September 2021. NBA 2K22 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while Kena: Bridge of Spirits topped the PS5 European charts.
NBA 2K22 topped the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.
Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America and Europe. Fortnite topped the free-to-play charts in North America and eFootball 2022 topped the European charts.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|NBA 2K22
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|2
|DEATHLOOP
|NBA 2K22
|3
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Diablo II: Resurrected
|4
|Diablo II: Resurrected
|DEATHLOOP
|5
|Madden NFL 22
|Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
|6
|Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
|DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT
|7
|Tales of Arise
|Tales of Arise
|8
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|9
|DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|10
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|F1 2021
|11
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|12
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
|13
|Marvel’s Avengers
|It Takes Two
|14
|HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED
|HITMAN 3
|15
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|16
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Marvel’s Avengers
|17
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
|Metro Exodus
|18
|HITMAN 3
|No Man’s Sky
|19
|Demon’s Souls
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
|20
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite
|Watch Dogs: Legion
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|NBA 2K22
|NBA 2K22
|2
|Madden NFL 22
|Grand Theft Auto V
|3
|Diablo II: Resurrected
|Minecraft
|4
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|5
|Minecraft
|Diablo II: Resurrected
|6
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Need for Speed Heat
|7
|Need for Speed Heat
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
|8
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|The Forest
|9
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Gran Turismo Sport
|10
|Insurgency: Sandstorm
|eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
|11
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
|12
|God of War
|The Crew 2
|13
|Tales of Arise
|F1 2021
|14
|THE FOREST
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|15
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
|Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
|16
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|17
|Dead by Daylight
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|18
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|19
|Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
|Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
|20
|Sonic Colors: Ultimate
|Insurgency: Sandstorm
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|3
|Swordsman VR
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|4
|Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
|Swordsman VR
|5
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
|6
|Creed Rise to Glory
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|7
|SUPERHOT VR
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|8
|GORN
|SUPERHOT VR
|9
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|Cave Digger
|10
|Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
|GORN
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Fortnite
|eFootball 2022
|2
|Splitgate
|Fortnite
|3
|Genshin Impact
|Genshin Impact
|4
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Rocket League
|5
|Apex Legends
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|6
|Rocket League
|Mega Zombie
|7
|Destiny 2
|eFootball PES 2021 LITE
|8
|Super Animal Royale
|Splitgate
|9
|eFootball 2022
|Super Animal Royale
|10
|Rec Room
|Apex Legends
