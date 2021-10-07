NBA 2K22 and Kena Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in September 2021 - Sales

/ 341 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for September 2021. NBA 2K22 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while Kena: Bridge of Spirits topped the PS5 European charts.

NBA 2K22 topped the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America and Europe. Fortnite topped the free-to-play charts in North America and eFootball 2022 topped the European charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU 1 NBA 2K22 Kena: Bridge of Spirits 2 DEATHLOOP NBA 2K22 3 Kena: Bridge of Spirits Diablo II: Resurrected 4 Diablo II: Resurrected DEATHLOOP 5 Madden NFL 22 Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT 6 Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT 7 Tales of Arise Tales of Arise 8 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 9 DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 10 Life is Strange: True Colors F1 2021 11 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Life is Strange: True Colors 12 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE 13 Marvel’s Avengers It Takes Two 14 HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED HITMAN 3 15 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 16 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Marvel’s Avengers 17 STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Metro Exodus 18 HITMAN 3 No Man’s Sky 19 Demon’s Souls STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order 20 Aliens: Fireteam Elite Watch Dogs: Legion

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 NBA 2K22 NBA 2K22 2 Madden NFL 22 Grand Theft Auto V 3 Diablo II: Resurrected Minecraft 4 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 5 Minecraft Diablo II: Resurrected 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 Need for Speed Heat 7 Need for Speed Heat Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 8 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War The Forest 9 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gran Turismo Sport 10 Insurgency: Sandstorm eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE 11 Batman: Arkham Knight TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE 12 God of War The Crew 2 13 Tales of Arise F1 2021 14 THE FOREST Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 15 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection 16 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition Kena: Bridge of Spirits 17 Dead by Daylight Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 18 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Assassin’s Creed Origins 19 Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition 20 Sonic Colors: Ultimate Insurgency: Sandstorm

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 Swordsman VR Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 4 Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Swordsman VR 5 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series 6 Creed Rise to Glory Creed: Rise to Glory 7 SUPERHOT VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 8 GORN SUPERHOT VR 9 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Cave Digger 10 Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality GORN

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU 1 Fortnite eFootball 2022 2 Splitgate Fortnite 3 Genshin Impact Genshin Impact 4 Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League 5 Apex Legends Call of Duty: Warzone 6 Rocket League Mega Zombie 7 Destiny 2 eFootball PES 2021 LITE 8 Super Animal Royale Splitgate 9 eFootball 2022 Super Animal Royale 10 Rec Room Apex Legends

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles