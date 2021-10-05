PS3 and PS Vita Stores Removing Credit Card, Debit Card, and PayPal Payment Options - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment on October 27 will be removing the ability for users on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita to use a credit card, debit card, or PayPal to purchase digital content on the PlayStation Store or to top up their PS Store wallet.

In order to purchase content on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita from the PlayStation Stores on those platforms, you will need to use a PC, mobile device, PlayStation 4, or PlayStation 5.

PlayStation Store gift cards, product vouchers and subscription vouchers will continue to work on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.

Players will still be able to purchase DLC from in-game stores, but will need to use their wallet funds.

Read the announcement below:

From 27th October, 2021, you will no longer be able to use a credit or debit card or a payment method such as PayPal to buy digital content or add funds to your wallet when visiting PlayStation Store on your PS3 console or PS Vita system.

To buy digital content for your PS3 console or PS Vita system, you must first add sufficient funds to your wallet on PlayStation Store. You can add funds by redeeming a PlayStation Store gift card, or using a credit or debit card, PayPal, or other available payment method via a desktop computer, mobile device, PS4 console or PS5 console.

How will this affect games with an in-game store? Can I purchase DLC in an in-game store?

You will still be able to purchase content (including DLC) via in-game stores, but you will need to use wallet funds to pay for the content on PlayStation Store. You will not be able to use a credit or debit card or other payment method such as PayPal to complete the purchase.

Can I still use PlayStation Store gift cards on my PS3 console or PS Vita system?

Yes, PlayStation Store gift cards can be used on both PS3 consoles and PS Vita systems. Product vouchers and subscription vouchers can also be used.

