PS3 and PS Vita Stores Removing Credit Card, Debit Card, and PayPal Payment Options - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 694 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment on October 27 will be removing the ability for users on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita to use a credit card, debit card, or PayPal to purchase digital content on the PlayStation Store or to top up their PS Store wallet.
In order to purchase content on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita from the PlayStation Stores on those platforms, you will need to use a PC, mobile device, PlayStation 4, or PlayStation 5.
PlayStation Store gift cards, product vouchers and subscription vouchers will continue to work on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.
Players will still be able to purchase DLC from in-game stores, but will need to use their wallet funds.
Read the announcement below:
From 27th October, 2021, you will no longer be able to use a credit or debit card or a payment method such as PayPal to buy digital content or add funds to your wallet when visiting PlayStation Store on your PS3 console or PS Vita system.
To buy digital content for your PS3 console or PS Vita system, you must first add sufficient funds to your wallet on PlayStation Store. You can add funds by redeeming a PlayStation Store gift card, or using a credit or debit card, PayPal, or other available payment method via a desktop computer, mobile device, PS4 console or PS5 console.
How will this affect games with an in-game store? Can I purchase DLC in an in-game store?
You will still be able to purchase content (including DLC) via in-game stores, but you will need to use wallet funds to pay for the content on PlayStation Store. You will not be able to use a credit or debit card or other payment method such as PayPal to complete the purchase.
Can I still use PlayStation Store gift cards on my PS3 console or PS Vita system?
Yes, PlayStation Store gift cards can be used on both PS3 consoles and PS Vita systems. Product vouchers and subscription vouchers can also be used.
I give it another year or 2 at the max before Sony does officially shut these digital stores down.
Well, people whine every time they try. So, my guess is that they'll just continue to strip them of features until there's nothing left for people to miss. Then, they'll finally be able to cut the cord.
Whats the point in having the store if you cannot make purchases anymore?
my understanding is you can but the wallet needs to be filled from another source like PC- mobile - PS4/5 etc. they most likely see the sales no longer justifying keeping the existing payment options in place.
I give it longer, but that definitely seems to be what they're aiming for (not that it's a surprise). This is exactly why I'm very hesitant to invest in services without longevity these days.
this is why i go physical as much as i can i will still have access to my games on the shelf when they shut stores down
There's honestly no reason to keep it running, especially since they're just ignoring it with sales. Just throw a final blow out sale and be done with it. I highly doubt all these people crying to keep it open are purchasing anything, let alone buying enough to make keeping it up worth while.
Well I'm glad the closing was postponed indefinitely, this is unfortunate and expected. Sony is letting games get delisted, ended new digital release in the summer, and is now doing this. I give the stores staying open until 2023 at the latest.