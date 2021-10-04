PlayStation Now Adds The Last of Us Part II, Fallout 76, Desperados III, and More - News

posted 34 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced PlayStation Now will add The Last of Us Part II, Fallout 76, Desperados III, and more. These new titles will be available starting Tuesday, October 5.

Here is an overview of the games coming to PlayStation Now:

The Last of Us Part II

Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors.

When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.

PS5 players who download the game onto their console can also download the game’s PS5 performance patch. You can find out more details here.

The Last of Us Part II is available until Monday, January 3, 2022.

Fallout 76

Explore a vast wasteland, devastated by nuclear war, in this open-world multiplayer addition to the Fallout story. Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4, welcome you to Fallout 76, the newest addition to the Fallout franchise. Work together, or not, to survive. Under the threat of nuclear annihilation, you’ll experience a large, dynamic world created in the legendary Fallout universe.

Amnesia: Collection

One collection, three terrifying experiences. In Amnesia: The Dark Descent, you awaken in a desolate castle, barely remembering anything about your past. Exploring its eerie pathways, you must piece together your troubled memories and uncover the horror that lies deep below. In Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs, wealthy industrialist Oswald Mandus wakes in his bed wracked with fever and haunted by dreams of a dark and hellish engine. All he knows is that his children are in grave peril, and it’s up to him to save them. Finally, Amnesia: Justine puts you through a series of trials constructed by a demented mind. Will you risk your own life to save others?

Desperados III

This story-driven, real-time tactical game challenges you to survive the worst the Wild West can throw at you as John Cooper sets out on a quest for redemption. Travel through rural towns, over swamps and riverbanks, and finally to a dramatic showdown worthy of Wild West legends, using your gang’s abilities – such as Strongman Hector’s trusty axe, bounty hunter McCoy’s lures, Kate’s hidden gun – and your wits.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

It is a time of war. The Republic of Galbadia, under the influence of the sorceress Edea, mobilizes its great armies against the other nations of the world. Squall and other members of SeeD, an elite mercenary force, join hands with Rinoa, a resistance fighter, to fight against Galbadia’s tyrannical rule and to prevent Edea from fulfilling her ultimate goal. And remember, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is one of five Final Fantasy titles coming to PlayStation Now over the coming months.

Victor Vran: Overkill Edition

Battle demons in this isometric action RPG, using loot and different weapon types – from revolvers to guitars – to build your preferred combat style and forge your own hero. And if you’d prefer not to go it alone, the game offers four-player online and two-player local co-op. There’s also whole worlds to explore and fight your way through that are inspired by legendary band Motörhead, with Lemmy & co also lending a few of their tracks to the game’s soundtrack.

Victor Vran: Overkill Edition is already available in the PS Now library in Europe.

Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

Survive undead waves night after night alone or with up to three friends in this top-down arcade zombie shooter with tactical/strategy elements. Prepare yourself before the night falls – build some defensive barricades, buy guns and ammo, set up turrets and stay alive as long as you can. Each night puts your skills to the test, as darkness forces become stronger with each wave. The game offers three different modes – Defense, Endless, and Deathmatch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

