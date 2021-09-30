Rumor: PlayStation Might Have More Acquisitions to Announce - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 398 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has been busy in 2021 with the acquisition of five studios. This includes Demon's Souls remake developer Bluepoint Games, Returnal developer Housemarque, The Playroom developer Firesprite, Fabrik, who will be integrated into Firesprite, and Nixxes, who is known for porting games to PC.
Insider Shinobi602 on ResetEra teased with a GIF of Frodo from The Lord of the Rings saying, "There's room for a little more." This was posted in the official PlayStation Studios thread and in response to someone posting a link to the official list of PlayStation Studios.
Another inside Matt, who previously leaked Xbox Game Studios acquisitions replied to Shinobi602 by saying, "Nothing can stop the consolidation train."
It is possible the two insiders are teasing Sony has already acquired another studio, but hasn't officially announced it yet, or is in talks with studios to acquire them.
This is just speculation and should be treated as a rumor.
To be honest, I don't want either of the big 3 to acquire devs like Sega, Square, Capcom, Rockstar, etc. Just to ensure that games from those respective devs can stay multiplat. Acquiring studios like Playground and Bluepoint doesn't hurt anyone because they were only developing for a particular platform to begin with.
Konami and other that have almost left gaming space, or buying their IPs would be the most that would be acceptable. Bethesda was already over what should have been done.
No need to make rumor, Sony said their strategy would involve acquiring studios they had partnership so they are always looking for new studios to buy.
Hmm I can’t really think of other studios Sony has been working with that they would purchase.
My first thought is Aspyr since they’re working on the KOTOR Remake and Sony appears to be publishing it. Despite it only being timed exclusivity.
Sony is working with Square Enix with FF7R and FF16 being PS launch exclusives. Though, not sure Square has any interest in selling.
I did have that thought as well, but Square has a net worth of almost $7 billion, and I imagine Sony would have to pay quite a bit more to convince Square to sell.
Sony could definitely do it, but that be quite a dent in their savings that I don’t really see Sony Corp biting on.
$7 billion? That is a lot more than I thought they would be worth. That is nearly as much as Bethesda cost Microsoft and I see them as a far bigger company.
Aspyr is a subsidiary of Embracer Group. They acquired Aspyr this year so I doubt that they want to sell the studio that early. Plus, I think that this rumor started before the Bluepoint acquisition announcement, so they could refer to BP. Otherwise, the only studio I can think of right now would be Lucid Games. They developed Destruction AllStars and are rumored to be working in a Twisted Metal game.
There are other japanese studios they colab a lot like From Software. There is Sanzaru if I'm not wrong and a few others. But you are kind of right, there isn't any bell sounding as a proeminent incoming purchase at the moment.