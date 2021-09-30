Rumor: PlayStation Might Have More Acquisitions to Announce - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has been busy in 2021 with the acquisition of five studios. This includes Demon's Souls remake developer Bluepoint Games, Returnal developer Housemarque, The Playroom developer Firesprite, Fabrik, who will be integrated into Firesprite, and Nixxes, who is known for porting games to PC.

Insider Shinobi602 on ResetEra teased with a GIF of Frodo from The Lord of the Rings saying, "There's room for a little more." This was posted in the official PlayStation Studios thread and in response to someone posting a link to the official list of PlayStation Studios.

Another inside Matt, who previously leaked Xbox Game Studios acquisitions replied to Shinobi602 by saying, "Nothing can stop the consolidation train."

It is possible the two insiders are teasing Sony has already acquired another studio, but hasn't officially announced it yet, or is in talks with studios to acquire them.

This is just speculation and should be treated as a rumor.

