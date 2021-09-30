Demon’s Souls Remake Sales Top 1.4 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 367 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Bluepoint Games announced the PlayStation 5 remake of Demon’s Souls has sold over 1.4 million units as of September 19.
It was also announced today PlayStation has acquired Bluepoint Games. The studio has also worked on PS4 remakes and remasters of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Shadow of the Colossus, Gravity Rush and many more.
The remake of Demon’s Souls released for the PS5 on November 12, 2020.
Awesome news!
Just goes to show you that when you do a proper remake it pays off. This coupled with Sony's latest acquisition of Bluepoint games is nothing but good news for gamers.
It seems like for years we had been stuck in a remaster or HD upgrade landscape so I'm glad that we are seeing more actual from the ground up remakes (Demon's Souls, FF7 remake, RE2 remake, etc...).
If you're going to do a remake do it right!
-VIDEOGAME CLASSIC REMAKE NINJA APPROVED-
hell fcken yeah those numbaz!
and who didnt see that coming?
they leaked it already! haha
welcome to sony bluepoint!
I wonder how it cost to development. It looks like a complete overhaul.
They have at this moment 70 employees and considering their last game launched was like 3 years before. Let`s assume yearly wage of 50k per employee so 50000370 =10.5M USD . If Sony profit on the game is like 30 USD per copy they had 42M done on the game. So take a little more for other costs and marketing the game have at least brought double the profit of what was invested.
Wow, that's a lot higher than what I was expecting. Bluepoint have done an incredible job with the remake, well deserved success!
Congratulations, a remake of a niche game on a small userbase selling this well is impressive.
Would have been way better if that had been released on PS4. Pretty dumb move to make it a PS5 exclusive. Quite funny they had to count on a PS3 game remade to sell some PS5.
They didn't count on Demon Souls to sell PS5s. They counted on their history of releasing well made exclusives gen after gen to do that. No one was buying a PS5 just because of Demon Souls. They did it because Sony has a proven track record when it comes to gaming delivering high quality games.