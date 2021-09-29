Nintendo Switch OLED Model Gets Official Unboxing Video - News

posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo Minute on the official Nintendo YouTube channel has posted a video of an unboxing of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model.

The hybrid console includes a 7-inch OLED screen, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model will release on October 8 for $349.99. It will be available in White and Neon Red / Neon Blue color variations.

View the unboxing below:

Metroid Dread will launch on the same day as Nintendo Switch (OLED model).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

