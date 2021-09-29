Nintendo Switch OLED Model Gets Official Unboxing Video - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 442 Views
Nintendo Minute on the official Nintendo YouTube channel has posted a video of an unboxing of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model.
The hybrid console includes a 7-inch OLED screen, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play.
The Nintendo Switch OLED Model will release on October 8 for $349.99. It will be available in White and Neon Red / Neon Blue color variations.
View the unboxing below:
Metroid Dread will launch on the same day as Nintendo Switch (OLED model).
I like them, Kit looks like Waluigi. Hahahaha! Owww Noooo Hahahaha! That Switch is hot though.
I'm still curious what kind of chipset is in the new Switch dock that warrants a separate firmware update that's exclusive to this dock. I'll have to wait for Spawn Wave to tear it apart and see what's inside. Probably gonna be disappointing since there's not gonna be any performance boost when docked, but I doubt Nintendo would add a dock firmware update feature for just the LAN port.
Even if you doubt that, I'm going to be really boring and say they they'll pretty much NEED a firmware update for the ethernet port. Also because there's one USB-port less to check for.
PLUS: I'm certain this dock will want to be able to check if people insert an OLED or an original model Switch into it.
I want one, such a shame that it isn't hackable, Ill skip it.
If it would improve graphics on current switch games I'd buy it, wouldn't mind paying for the games, especially if there was some form of antialiasing on the new system.