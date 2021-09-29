Phil Spencer: Console Shortages to Continue Into 2022 - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer during TheWrap's TheGrill 2021 roundtable chat expects to see console shortages to continue into 2022. He said chip shortages isn't the only problem in getting Xbox Series X|S consoles on store shelves.

"I think it's probably too isolated to talk about it as just a chip problem," Spender said. "When I think about what does it mean to get the parts necessary to build a console today and then get it to the markets where the demand is. There are multiple kind of pinch points in that process.

"I think regretfully it's going to be with us for months and months. Definitely through the end of this calendar year and into the next calendar year."

Spencer said the biggest disappointment for him is the people who want to get into the new generation of consoles who have not been able to purchase one yet.

"The thing that's most disappointing is just the fan disappointment," said Spencer. "People really want this new generation of consoles. They’re good consoles, both from us and the other platform holders and they want the new functionality. We're working hard to bring them to market but it’s going to be a challenge that we’ll work through for quite a while."

The Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles have faced shortages since they launched in November 2020. The latest RTX graphics cards have also been hard to find.

