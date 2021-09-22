Valve Sending Out Steam Decks to Developers - News

Valve has begun to send out Steam Deck development kits to a number of developers to test their games on the upcoming handheld. The number of Steam Decks being sent out is limited.

While Valve is sending out Steam Deck development kits, they are " functionally identical" to the model that will launch to consumers.

Cliff Harris, founder of Positech Games, says Democracy 4 works well with the trackpad controls and the game runs well.

"First impressions are that this is really really cool," said Harris. "And Democracy 4 seems to run ok on it out-of-the-box, although the steam paddle-finger doodads work 1000x better than the thumbsticks for my game. The sound is REALLY good. Framerate is perfect."

Mike Rose of publisher No More Robots said Descenders "works flawlessly" wit the graphics set to Ultra settings and he was getting 50 to 60 frames per second.

He added that games that only work with mouse and keyboard can still be played on Steam Deck thanks to the touchscreen, however, developers can add controller support to the games if they want to.

"Any games that are currently mouse + keyboard only, we need to add controller support to make them work," said Rose. "But the touch screen works, so they can still be played!"

