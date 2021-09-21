Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Edition and Preorder Bonuses Revealed - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital have announced the 25th Anniversary Edition and pre-order bonuses for Gran Turismo 7.

If you want to upgrade from the PS4 Standard Edition to the PS5 Digital Standard Edition there will be a $10 digital upgrade option. If you own the PS4 version of disc you will need a PS5 console with a disc drive in order to upgrade.

If you buy the Launch Edition at participating retailers including the PlayStation Store and PlayStation Direct you will get the Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra, Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth), Porsche 917K Living Legend, and 100,000 in-game Credit (CR).

The 25th Anniversary Edition includes a SteelBook case and is now available for pre-order at retailers or Direct from PlayStation. It also includes the following:

Includes PS5 Game Disc and Voucher for PS4 Game**

In-Game Credits – 1,100,000 CR

Toyota GR Yaris with country specific Livery

30 Manufacturer / Partner Avatars

The Music of Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack

Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)

Porsche 917K Living Legend

For the people that purchase the 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition through the PS Store before March 4, 2022 would get the following Pre-Order items included:

Dual PS4 + PS5 Entitlement

In-Game Credits – 1,600,000 CR

Toyota GR Yaris with country specific Livery

30 Manufacturer / Partner Avatars

The Music of Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack

Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)

Porsche 917K Living Legend

