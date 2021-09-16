Xbox Series X|S Sales Top 7 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Aug 29-Sep 4 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 301,405 units sold for the week ending September 4, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 90.55 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 203,654 units to bring its lifetime sales to 11.45 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 130,365 units to bring their lifetime sales to 7.06 million units.

It has taken the Xbox Series X|S 43 weeks to sell seven million units sold worldwide, while it took the Xbox One 52 weeks to reach the same milestone.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 30,256 units, the Xbox One sold 12,053 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 703 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 64,896 units (-17.7%). The PlayStation 4 is down 84,456 (-73.6%), the Xbox One is down 15,404 units (-56.1%), and the 3DS is down 3,900 units (-84.7%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 13,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up down by nearly 16,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales remain flat.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 301,405 ( 90,545,915 ) PlayStation 5 - 203,654 ( 11,450,152 ) Xbox Series X|S - 130,365 ( 7,060,396 ) PlayStation 4 - 30,256 ( 116,443,273 ) Xbox One - 12,053 ( 50,368,309 ) 3DS - 703 ( 75,942,139 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 119,978 PlayStation 5 - 78,617 Xbox Series X|S - 69,641 PlayStation 4 - 11,410 Xbox One - 9,161

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 85,140 Switch - 80,123 Xbox Series X|S - 43,461 PlayStation 4 - 15,440 Xbox One - 2,308 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 90,101 PlayStation 5 - 34,635 Xbox Series X|S - 12,765 PlayStation 4 - 2,877 Xbox One - 380 3DS - 703 (Japan only)

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 11,203 PlayStation 5 - 5,262 Xbox Series X|S - 4,498 PlayStation 4 - 529 Xbox One - 204

