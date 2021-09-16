Yamauchi Talks Gran Turismo 7's Always-Online Aspect, Dynamic Weather, Car Damage, & More - News

In an interview with Eurogamer, Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi has go into more detail regarding some of the most talked-about aspects of Gran Turismo 7.

On the always-online aspect of the game, Yamauchi confirms the news from the PlayStation blog post that the campaign will require an internet connection (but not arcade mode), saying that it's necessary to combat cheating:

"The requirement for the online connection isn't specific to the Cafe per se - it's just to prevent cheating overall from people trying to modify the save data, so that's the reason for the online connection...

The online connection is required for the campaign mode. The only part of the game that doesn't require an online connection is the arcade mode, because that has no effect on the save data, so that's possible. But anything that has to do with the save data requires a connection. For example things like the livery data as well - that's something that is downloaded from the online server."

He also confirmed that dynamic time and weather is a simulation that takes place in real-time, so it's not just a simple weather change but will affect the game's physics:

"It does have an effect on the physics of the game. I think that will be very interesting. And also you can set multiples of the time that it takes from real time to 100 times accelerated, so you don't necessarily need to have a full on endurance race in order for the player to experience those weather changes and how it affects their cars in the track...

We do have a simulation of where the rain would create a level of water over the track. When a car passes over it, it will spray aside, and so the racing lines will dry quicker than the other parts of the track. That's something that is simulated and does affect the grip of the course accordingly as time goes on, and the track begins to dry in different places. The air temperature, the humidity, and then the road surface temperature will also be affected by these weather changes as well."

Other nuggets of information include:

The team hasn't yet decided if it will include a 24 hour race in Gran Turismo 7.

The damage system is basically the same as the one in Gran Turismo Sport, albeit a 'little bit' improved.

Features will be the same between the PS4 & PS5 versions, only the quality will be different.

There will be cross-play between PS4 & PS5 users.

Development on the game began around the end of 2017.

The DualSense controller means that 'you should be able to do everything that you can do on a steering wheel controller with a DualSense controller' now.

As with Gran Turismo Sport, you can expect additional tracks and vehicles to be added post-launch. They also have other ideas for post-launch content, but can't yet reveal them.

Yamauchi revealed that he drives his Porsche GT3 on the Tokyo Expressway every night.

