Minecraft for Switch Tops the UK Charts - Sales

The Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft has taken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending September 4, 2021. Sales for the game increased 29 percent week-on-week.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in second place as sales rose 16 percent. Grand Theft Auto V took third place. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart rose eight spots to take fourth as sales increased 38 percent.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons took fifth place as sales increased 15 percent. F1 2021 saw a price drop to help it race up from 17th to eighth place as sales were up 51 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Minecraft (NS) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Animal Crossing: New Horizons Marvel's Avengers Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales F1 2021 FIFA 21 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

