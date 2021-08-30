Aliens: Fireteam Elite Debuts in 1st on the UK Charts, No More Heroes 3 Debuts in 16th - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 395 Views
Aliens: Fireteam Elite has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending August 21, 2021. It is the first Focus Home Interactive to top the UK charts in three years.
The PlayStation 5 version accounted for 42 percent of the sales, the Xbox Series X|S version accounted for 31 percent of the sales, while the PlayStation 4 version accounted for the remaining 27 percent of the sales.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold less than half of Aliens: Fireteam Elite, however, sales were strong enough to take second place. Sales for the racing game dropped six percent week-on-week.
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut in its second week on sales dropped from first to ninth place as sales fell 50 percent week-on-week. All big PS5 exclusives dropped 50 percent as there was less PS5 stock available compared to the previous week.
No More Heroes 3 debuted outside the top 10 in 16th place. Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 - Elite Edition debuted in 31st place.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - NEW
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- FIFA 21
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
- The Last of Us Part 2
More than a year later, The Last of Us Part II still charts. Woohoo! I'm guessing it had a price cut or was on sale.
Are Xbox One numbers being included in the Aliens sales? They can't literally be 0% can they?
MS has been packaging cross gen Xbox One and Xbox Series X games as just one sku for a while now. The box says Xbox and specifies which consoles it is compatible with and whether it has any enhancements. To me it just seems like a way to make the Series X has more games for it.