LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Arrives in Spring 2022

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer TT Games announced LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in spring 2022.

View the latest gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The galaxy is yours with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other. Experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor, and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe like never before.

For the first time ever in a LEGO video game, explore the galaxy your way as you fly to some of the saga’s most legendary locales. You can start your journey with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace for some podracing on Tatooine. Or choose to launch right into Rey’s adventures in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Players have the freedom to seamlessly travel to any planet, in any order, at any time.

Journey to a galaxy far, far away with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

