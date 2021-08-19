Quake Remastered Rated in Korea, Quake Rated by the ESRB for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 6 hours ago

The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has rated the unannounced Quake Remastered, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated Quake for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

The ESRB rating does not mention a remaster, however, both ratings are likely for the same game. QuakeCon 2021 starts today with an event at 11:05 am PT / 2:05 pm ET that is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Quake.

Here is an overview of the game via the ESRB:

This is a first-person shooter in which players assume the role of a soldier that travels through time to stop an evil force from destroying humanity. Players traverse through maze-like medieval enviornments and use shotguns, nail guns, and grenade launchers to kill various enemies (e.g., zombies, demonic forces, scorpions, humans) in frenetic run-and-gun combat. Battles are accompanied by gunfire sounds, screams of pain, and large explosions. Large blood-splatter effects occur frequently, and several attack cause enemies to explode into bloody chunks. Some areas depict mutilated body parts on the ground or falling from ceilings.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

