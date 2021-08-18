Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live to Feature Over 30 Games - News

/ 223 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley announced the event will showcase over 30 games. It will be two hours long and will have news, first looks, gameplay, and more.

"Next Wednesday we will be live with 30+ games, a big 2 hour show filled with news, first looks, gameplay, and much more," said Keighley.

Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live will start on Wednesday, August 25 at 11:00am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm CEST.

1 week until #OpeningNightLive at @gamescom



Next Wednesday we will be live with 30+ games, a big 2 hour show filled with news, first looks, gameplay, and much more.https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/WpUYs4pPlk — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 18, 2021

Gamescom 2021 will be an all-digital event held from August 25 to 27. Of the big three in gaming, only Xbox has been confirmed to be attending Gamescom 2021. Other big names attending include Activision, Bandai Namco, Bethesda Softworks, Electronic Arts, Sega, and Ubisoft.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles