Pokemon Unite Arrives September 22 for iOS and Android

The Pokémon Company and developer TiMi Studio Group announced Pokémon Unite will launch for iOS and Android on September 22. The game is free-to-start with optional in-game purchases available.

Pokémon Unite first launched for the Nintendo Switch on July 21.

Pokémon UNITE is the first Pokémon strategic team battle game. Players face off against each other in five-on-five team battles. During these battles, players will cooperate with teammates to defeat wild Pokémon and level up to evolve their own Pokémon. They will need to defeat their opponents’ Pokémon while trying to earn more points than the opposing team within the allotted time. Pokémon Unite will be free-to-start, with optional in-game purchases available.

