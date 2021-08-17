Call of Duty Has Been the Best-Selling Game in the US in 10 of the Last 12 Years - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 433 Views
NPD Executive Director and Video Game Industry Advisor Mat Piscatella has revealed the best-selling video game in the US by year in terms of dollar sales going back to 2009.
Call of Duty has been highest earner in the US for 10 of the last 12 years, while two Rockstar Games - Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption II - as the top earners in 2013 and 2018, respectively.
The list of best-selling games in the US by Piscatella was in response to him predicting Call of Duty: Vanguard as the best-selling game for this year.
Here is the list of best-selling games in the US by year in terms of dollar sales:
- 2009 - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- 2010 - Call of Duty: Black Ops
- 2011 - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- 2012 - Call of Duty: Black Ops II
- 2013 - Grand Theft Auto V
- 2014 - Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- 2015 - Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- 2016 - Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- 2017 - Call of Duty: WWII
- 2018 - Red Dead Redemption II
- 2019 - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- 2020 - Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
When did you burn out on Call of Duty. I loved Call of Duty 2 & 3, Call of duty 4: modern Warfare had a great campaign and I remember how disappointed I was with my purchase of World at War. I don't think I have return to the series since World at war. I may of picked up MW2 from a discount bins. It might be time to revisit some of these campaigns.
I don't understand how annualized shooters do so well when games like Fortnite and Warframe cost less to play and receive updates year after year.
Are there any annual shooters besides COD? All the other major FPS franchises now look like they take a few years in between releases.
@ Salnax: Fortnite and Warframe will never be on the current NPD charts because they are free-to-play. The best-selling lists only tracks titles that have an upfront cost, and can be either retail (physical) or digital sales (PS Store, Nintendo eShop, Xbox Store, etc.) if that publisher chooses to provide digital sales data (which pretty much all do except Nintendo). What it DOES NOT include is any free-to-play sales. For a game like Fortnite, all those in-game microtransactions are just included in the giant grab-bag of DLC/MTX/etc. money NPD tracks.