Call of Duty Has Been the Best-Selling Game in the US in 10 of the Last 12 Years

NPD Executive Director and Video Game Industry Advisor Mat Piscatella has revealed the best-selling video game in the US by year in terms of dollar sales going back to 2009.

Call of Duty has been highest earner in the US for 10 of the last 12 years, while two Rockstar Games - Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption II - as the top earners in 2013 and 2018, respectively.

The list of best-selling games in the US by Piscatella was in response to him predicting Call of Duty: Vanguard as the best-selling game for this year.

Here is the list of best-selling games in the US by year in terms of dollar sales:

2009 - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

2010 - Call of Duty: Black Ops

2011 - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

2012 - Call of Duty: Black Ops II

2013 - Grand Theft Auto V

2014 - Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

2015 - Call of Duty: Black Ops III

2016 - Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

2017 - Call of Duty: WWII

2018 - Red Dead Redemption II

2019 - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

2020 - Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

