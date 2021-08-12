Watch the Battlefield 2042 Exodus Short Film - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE have released the standalone short film set in the world of Battlefield 2042.

"Battlefield 4’s Kimble 'Irish' Graves returns - no longer a Marine, but the commander of the No-Pat vessel Exodus, forced to choose between the lives of the 200 refugees on his boat and the future of all the Non-Patriated. Witness the events that will trigger an all-out war in this standalone short film set in the World of 2042," reads the description to the short film.

View the Exodus short film below:

Battlefield 2042 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Origin on October 22.

