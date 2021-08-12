Diablo IV Director, Lead Designer and WoW Senior Designer No Longer at Activision Blizzard - News

Three high profile employees at Activision Blizzard have been let go, according to a statement released to Kotaku.

The three people let go includes Diablo IV game director Luis Barriga, lead designer Jesse McCree, and World of Warcraft senior designer Jonathan LeCraft.

"We can confirm Luis Barriga, Jesse McCree, and Jonathan LeCraft are no longer with the company," said a spokesperson for Activision Blizzard.

"We have a deep, talented roster of developers already in place and new leaders have been assigned where appropriate. We are confident in our ability to continue progress, deliver amazing experiences to our players, and move forward to ensure a safe, productive work environment for all."

Activision Blizzard did not provide a reason for why the three employees were fired, however, the company is in the middle of a lawsuit by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing over sexual harassment and discrimination at the company.

Blizzard president J. Allen Brack has since stepped down and Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will co-lead Blizzard moving forward.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick during the company's earnings call earlier this month said any kind of discrimination, harassment or unequal treatment will not be tolerated at the gaming giant.

"I want to start by making it clear to everyone that there is no place at our company where discrimination, harassment or unequal treatment of any kind will be tolerated," Kotick said.

