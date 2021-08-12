Tetris Effect: Connected Arrives October 8 for Switch - News

/ 227 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Enhance Games announced Tetris Effect: Connected will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on October 8. It will be discounted by 25 percent for the first two weeks.

The game is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store, and Oculus Quest.

View the Nintendo Switch gameplay preview trailer below:

Here is an overview of the Nintendo Switch version of the game:

The game has been thoroughly adapted and optimized for the Switch system, retaining all of its audio-visual splendor whether played in TV, Tabletop, or Handheld mode, and including all over 30 stages and over 10 modes of the single-player game, plus full cooperative or competitive cross-platform multiplayer (Nintendo Switch Online membership required) with all other versions of the game that are launching or updating on August 18th: PS4, Xbox, Microsoft Store PC, Steam, Epic Games Store and Oculus Quest.

The winner of over 80 awards, including overall Game of the Year and dozens of nods for its entrancing visuals and eclectic soundtrack, Tetris Effect: Connected‘s Switch version allows players access to the hypnotic experience anytime—single-player or multiplayer, either online over Wi-Fi or locally on the same screen with up to four Joy-Con controllers. It should also prove an excellent showcase title for the larger, more vibrant screen of the OLED model, as well as its improved speakers.

Game Overview:

From the people who brought you stylish hits like the award-winning Rez Infinite and Lumines: legendary creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi, and the developers at Monstars Inc.

Rez Infinite and Lumines: legendary creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi, and the developers at Monstars Inc. Includes the all-new “Zone” mechanic, where players can stop time (and Tetriminos falling) by entering “the Zone” and either get out of a sticky situation that could otherwise lead to “Game Over,” or rack up extra Line Clears for bonus rewards.

Over 30 different single-player stages, each with its own music, sound effects, graphical style and background that all evolve and change as you play through them.

Over ten different single-player modes, from old favorites like Marathon and Sprint, to inventive modern variants like Purify and Mystery modes.

Player grading and leveling system as well as variable difficulty to encourage and reward replayability.

Full suite of co-operative and competitive multiplayer modes, including Ranked and Friend matches, a spectator system, custom lobbies, cross-platform play, and more; details below!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles