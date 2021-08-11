The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Update 1.0.1 Out Now - News

Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch on July 16 and now nearly one month later has released the first update for the game.

Update 1.0.1 doesn't add anything to the game, but it does fix several issues that will improve the gameplay experience, according to the Patch Notes. "Fixed several issues to improve the gameplay experience" reads the patch notes.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is available on the Nintendo Switch.

