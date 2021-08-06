Metroid Turns 35 - Top 10 Best-Selling Metroid Games - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 248 Views
On this day 35 years ago, the original Metroid released for the Famicom Disk System in Japan. It is one of the longest running Nintendo franchises.
Metroid, along with Konami's Castlevania, defined the Metroidvania subgenre, which are games that have continuous and explorable side-scrolling levels. Some notable Metroidvania games include Axiom Verge, Shadow Complex, the two Ori games, and Hollow Knight.
Metroid Prime (GCN) is the best-selling entry in the franchise with 2.84 million units sold worldwide, followed by the original Metroid (NES) with 2.73 million units sold.
Metroid II: Return of Samus (GB) is the third best-selling entry in the series with 1.72 million units, followed by Metroid Fusion (GBA) with 1.60 million units sold. Super Metroid (SNES) comes in fifth with sales of 1.42 million units.
There are two upcoming Metroid games in development for the Nintendo Switch - Metroid Dread and Metroid Prime 4. Metroid Dread will launch on October 8, while Metroid Prime 4 has no release date.
Here is a list of the top 10 best-selling Metroid games:
- Metroid Prime - 2.84 million
- Metroid - 2.73 million
- Metroid II: Return of Samus - 1.72 million
- Metroid Fusion - 1.60 million
- Super Metroid - 1.42 million
- Metroid Prime 3: Corruption - 1.41 million
- Metroid: Other M - 1.36 million
- Metroid Prime 2: Echoes - 1.10 million
- Metroid Prime Hunters - 1.08 million
- Metroid: Zero Mission - 0.84 million
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Metroid is one of Nintendo's most undersold franchises. By undersold I mean it really deserves higher sales. Metroid Prime was an amazing title, and Echoes improved everything about it (even the near ending fetch quest was way easier due to the way the map is organized). Yet echoes didn't sell very well by comparison. Metroid Prime 3 is also notably low, especially for being a Wii title.
I hope Metroid Dread becomes the best selling Metroid game untile Prime 4 comes out. We need that Switch Effect in action.
Happy birthday to the most underrated series in the whole industry.
Hoping for a flourishing and prosperous future with dread and prime 4 as a new beginning with the interest the franchise deserves.
My favorite Nintendo series, but it's somewhat shocking how little each of these installments have sold.
Those very modest sales for such an esteemed franchise. No wonder Nintendo has ignored it for so long. Hoping it reaches new sales heights with Dread and Prime 4.
I hope Metroid Dread and Metroid Prime 4 would shoot up the sales of the franchise, just like all others Nintendo franchises that are living a new golden age. Samus deserve it. If Switch can't achieve it, no other console can.