Metroid Turns 35 - Top 10 Best-Selling Metroid Games - Sales

/ 248 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

On this day 35 years ago, the original Metroid released for the Famicom Disk System in Japan. It is one of the longest running Nintendo franchises.

Metroid, along with Konami's Castlevania, defined the Metroidvania subgenre, which are games that have continuous and explorable side-scrolling levels. Some notable Metroidvania games include Axiom Verge, Shadow Complex, the two Ori games, and Hollow Knight.

Metroid Prime (GCN) is the best-selling entry in the franchise with 2.84 million units sold worldwide, followed by the original Metroid (NES) with 2.73 million units sold.

Metroid II: Return of Samus (GB) is the third best-selling entry in the series with 1.72 million units, followed by Metroid Fusion (GBA) with 1.60 million units sold. Super Metroid (SNES) comes in fifth with sales of 1.42 million units.

There are two upcoming Metroid games in development for the Nintendo Switch - Metroid Dread and Metroid Prime 4. Metroid Dread will launch on October 8, while Metroid Prime 4 has no release date.

Here is a list of the top 10 best-selling Metroid games:

Metroid Prime - 2.84 million Metroid - 2.73 million Metroid II: Return of Samus - 1.72 million Metroid Fusion - 1.60 million Super Metroid - 1.42 million Metroid Prime 3: Corruption - 1.41 million Metroid: Other M - 1.36 million Metroid Prime 2: Echoes - 1.10 million Metroid Prime Hunters - 1.08 million Metroid: Zero Mission - 0.84 million

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles