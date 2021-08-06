Neo: The World Ends With You and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Debut on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 223 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Grand Theft Auto V has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 1, 2021.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and NBA 2K21 have remained in second and third places, respectively. Red Dead Redemption 2 is in fourth place, while FIFA 21 is in fifth place.

Neo: The World Ends With You debuted in sixth place. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles debuted in ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War NBA 2K21 Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 21 Neo: The World Ends With You - NEW Hitman 2 Sonic Mania The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - NEW Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles