PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 37

by, posted on 07 August 2021

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Global:

PS5: 10,234,967 Switch: 7,619,467 XSX|S: 6,325,318

Through the first 37 weeks available worldwide the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S by a fair margin. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 2.62 million units and is 3.91 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 1.29 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 37 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 42.3 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 31.5 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 26.2 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 41.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:

PS5: 3,824,506 XSX|S: 3,050,614 Switch: 2,793,914

Through the first 37 weeks available in the US the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.77 million units and is 1.03 million units ahead of the Switch. The Xbox Series X|S is ahead of the Switch by 256,700 units.

The PS5 has sold 3.82 million in 37 weeks in the US, while the Xbox Series X|S sold 3.05 million units and the Switch 2.79 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 37 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 39.5 percent marketshare, the Xbox Series X|S sits at 31.6 percent, and the Switch at 28.9 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 41 and current Xbox Series X|S sales until week 39.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Europe (36 weeks):

PS5: 3,702,633 Switch: 2,017,173 XSX|S: 1,870,792

The PlayStation 5 has been available for one week less than the Xbox Series X|S in Europe. After 36 weeks the PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 1.69 million units and is 1.83 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 146,381.

The PS5 has sold 3.70 million in 36 weeks in Europe, while the Switch sold 2.02 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 1.87 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 36 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 48.8 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 26.6 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 24.6 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 50.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Japan:

Switch: 2,170,470 PS5: 921,345 XSX|S: 69,213

Through the first 37 weeks available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 1.25 million units and is 2.10 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.85 million units.

The Switch has sold 2.17 million units in 37 weeks in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 0.92 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S 0.07 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 37 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 68.7 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 29.1 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 2.2 percent.

